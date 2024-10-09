iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.99 and last traded at $115.11. 5,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

