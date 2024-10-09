Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 126,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.
About Montero Mining and Exploration
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montero Mining and Exploration
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.