Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 126,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

