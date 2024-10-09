Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $19.16. 8,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 41,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

