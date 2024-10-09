SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.19. 4,944,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,548% from the average session volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

