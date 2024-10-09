Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.