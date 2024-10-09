Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

