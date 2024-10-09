British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.43 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.43 ($1.01). Approximately 11,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.99. The company has a market cap of £238.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.02.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.