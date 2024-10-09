British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.43 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.43 ($1.01). Approximately 11,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.99. The company has a market cap of £238.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.02.
British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile
British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Smaller Companies VCT
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.