United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 835,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 547,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

