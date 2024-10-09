UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.51 and last traded at $224.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average is $224.51.
