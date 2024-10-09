HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. 484,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 195,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

HPQ Silicon Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.16.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.