iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.33. 50,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $100.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 2.88% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.