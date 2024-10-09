WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $45.80. 16,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,411,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $703,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

