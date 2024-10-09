Axiom Advisory LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axiom Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.