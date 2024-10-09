St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 30,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $640.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.