Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 739,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,624. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

