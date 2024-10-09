Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
