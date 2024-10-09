OmniFlix Network One Day Volume Hits $114,415.47 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and $114,415.47 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00254938 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13256993 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $90,285.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.