Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 147.5% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 9,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 41.8% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $640.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

