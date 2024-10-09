First National Corp MA ADV Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $64,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 41,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

CVX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. 590,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

