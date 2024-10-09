Banana Gun (BANANA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.53 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $48.23 or 0.00079349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $165.66 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00254938 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,456 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.0873597 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $29,697,216.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

