Gaimin (GMRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $63,539.75

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $63,539.75 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaimin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00076678 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $80,350.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

