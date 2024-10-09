Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $764.38 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $764.38 million and approximately $100.74 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00766824 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $103,681,173.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

