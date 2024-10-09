Ethena USDe (USDE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.23 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $28.23 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00254938 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,458,323,377 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,461,102,544.2832637. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99829009 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $77,474,533.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.