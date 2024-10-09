Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $96.70 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,959,339 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,920,501,941.412778 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03382412 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,022,745.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

