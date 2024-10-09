Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $40.59 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.59 million and $1.55 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.