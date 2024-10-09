Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $40.59 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.59 million and $1.55 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

