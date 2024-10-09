Ark Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $78.07 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,980,044 coins and its circulating supply is 183,979,622 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.