Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,104,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.