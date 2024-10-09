First PREMIER Bank Sells 315 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,103,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average is $203.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

