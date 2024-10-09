914 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 104,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.73. 21,681,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,785,516. The company has a market cap of $788.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a 200 day moving average of $202.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

