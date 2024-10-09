Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in AbbVie by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 319,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.53. 218,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

