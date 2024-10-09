Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.4% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOG traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $163.35. 5,863,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

