True North Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

True North Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,011,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.