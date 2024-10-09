Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.16 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $127.69 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,482,254 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

