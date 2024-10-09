SmarDex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.33 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $71.33 million and $400,998.57 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,684,344,918 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,682,121,574.751635 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00828819 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $405,191.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

