Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 148342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
