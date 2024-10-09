Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 148342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

