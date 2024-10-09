iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 467883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
