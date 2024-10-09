iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 467883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

