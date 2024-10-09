Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 934.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,011 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 588,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $93,341,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 9,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

