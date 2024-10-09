Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $274.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $502.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

