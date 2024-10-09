PAID Network (PAID) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $30,486.35 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00254977 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04003365 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $10,341.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

