Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 941.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 881.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 943.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 904.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $841.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

