Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 125,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $618,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $274.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

