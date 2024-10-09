Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $415.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

