Hamster Kombat Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $264.16 million and $88.32 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00254977 BTC.

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.0042774 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $101,102,647.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.