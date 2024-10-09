Terra Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $251.69 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $251.69 million and $19.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.