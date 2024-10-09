Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $490.73 and last traded at $490.00. 6,267,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,380,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.30.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.37.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
