Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $714.55 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.