Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

