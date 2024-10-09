Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 54417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.