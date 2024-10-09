Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 67,177,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 78,246,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

