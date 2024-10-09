Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
