Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.
About Jiangsu Expressway
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.
